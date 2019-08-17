Fadnavis unveils Aqua Line

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday unveiled Aqua Line, the rolling stock model of Metro 3.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has awarded the contract to design and manufacture Aqua Line to Alstom Transport India Limited, a manufacturing company in the sector of rail transport.

Officials said that Aqua Line will have features like air conditioning, humidity control, safe and advanced air suspension, and LCD screens to display information, advertisements and entertainment programmes.

MMRC officials said Aqua Line will have other features such as a programmable digital route map indicator, passenger announcement systems, anti-slip and non-skid floors, CCTV surveillance cameras, fire and smoke detectors, fire extinguishers in each coach, and voice communication facility for passengers and controllers to stay in touch in cases of emergency.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director of MMRC, said, “The manufacturing of trains would begin in November at Alstom Transport India’s Sri City factory in Andhra Pradesh. The first train is expected to arrive within a year.”

MMRC officials said 31 trains with eight Metro coaches each will be acquired from Alstom India. The trains will be equipped with a grade of automation that enables driverless operation.

Officials said the Aqua Line would be in consonance with the Metro’s beige and aqua green colour scheme. Longitudinal seating arrangement with lumbar support, grab poles and rails for passengers who are standing will also be fitted in all eight coaches