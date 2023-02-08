HamberMenu
Fadnavis to present Maharashtra Budget on March 9

Five bills that have been cleared by the State Cabinet will be tabled during the Budget Session, while eight more, yet to be cleared, are to be submitted

February 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

The first Budget Session of the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will be held from February 27 to March 25. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for fiscal 2023-24 on March 9.

The newly recognised State song Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha will be played on the first day of the Session.

According to officials, five bills that have been cleared by the State Cabinet will be tabled during the Budget Session, while eight more, yet to be cleared, are to be submitted.

The decision on the Budget Session was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, chaired by Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

