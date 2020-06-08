Mumbai

Fadnavis seeks probe into missing BKC hospital patient

Woman’s grandson wants to see someone held accountable

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, has demanded a government inquiry into the death of Gyantidevi Vishwakarma, who died on June 3 after being shuffled between hospitals without her whereabouts being known to her family for two days.

Vishwakarma (62) was one of the 200-odd patients moved out from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) field hospital owing to Cyclone Nisarga. She died at Sion hospitalThe deceased, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had respiratory and kidney ailments. Her family in Mumbai had brought her to the city in January for further treatment.

She had been admitted to the BKC facility at 5.30 a.m. on June 2. Later the same day, owing to Cyclone Nisarga, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corpoation (BMC) decided to move all patients out of the temporary hospital.

Since she required hospitalisation, Vishwakarma was moved to Sion hospital, but her family was not informed. She died on June 3. It was only on June 4 that the family, who had been trying to locate her, got to know that she was taken to Sion hospital. By the time they reached there, the body was about to be cremated as unclaimed.

Terming it a very serious matter, Mr. Fadnavis has demanded that the government order a probe into it.

Sandeep Sharma, the woman’s grandson, said, “I am satisfied, but I want to see someone held accountable for this fiasco. We have not been given her hospitalisation record by Sion hospital so far, but today I got a call that they will share it on Monday.”

