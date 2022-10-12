Fadnavis denies Maharashtra Government had any role in the delay in accepting Rutuja Latke’s resignation 

Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray camp had alleged that the State government had pressured the BMC chief to not accept the resignation of Ms. Latke, their candidate for an upcoming by-election

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai:
October 12, 2022 21:03 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Refuting allegations made by the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the State government had no role in the alleged delay in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) acceptance of the resignation of its employee Rutuja Latke.

Ms. Latke is the Uddhav Thackeray camp’s candidate for the upcoming Andheri (East) by-election.

Earlier, Uddhav loyalist and MP Arvind Sawant had alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government had pressured the BMC chief to not accept her resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said that the BMC was a self-governing and autonomous body, and its administration would decide whether or not to accept her, adding that the State government had nothing to do and no say in the alleged delay in accepting Ms. Latke’s resignation.

