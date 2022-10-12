Mumbai

Fadnavis denies Maharashtra Government had any role in the delay in accepting Rutuja Latke’s resignation 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Refuting allegations made by the Uddhav Thackeray camp, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the State government had no role in the alleged delay in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) acceptance of the resignation of its employee Rutuja Latke.

Ms. Latke is the Uddhav Thackeray camp’s candidate for the upcoming Andheri (East) by-election.

Also Read
Uddhav Thackeray's candidate to file nomination for Andheri East bye-election on October 14

Earlier, Uddhav loyalist and MP Arvind Sawant had alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led BJP government had pressured the BMC chief to not accept her resignation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said that the BMC was a self-governing and autonomous body, and its administration would decide whether or not to accept her, adding that the State government had nothing to do and no say in the alleged delay in accepting Ms. Latke’s resignation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Mumbai
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2022 9:06:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/fadnavis-denies-maharashtra-government-had-any-role-in-the-delay-in-accepting-rutuja-latkes-resignation/article66001815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY