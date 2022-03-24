Fadnavis demands NIA probe into terror funding case

BJP Leader of the Opposition tells Maharashtra Assembly that he is in possession of a sensitive report

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media at his residence, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Claiming to be in possession of sensitive report prepared by the Mumbai Police on an alleged terror fund racket, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanded that the said case should be handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The report is on a professional gang which has an involvement of over 300 members across the country in different States. They are involved in narcotics, sex trafficking, terror funding with possible links to ISIS,” Mr. Fadnavis claimed in the Assembly, initiating the discussion on second last day of the Budget session of the State legislature.

Alleging that the police have closed the investigation, Mr. Fadnavis said that it should be handed over to the NIA.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister also alleged that a certain leader of one of the parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance was involved in brokering a deal for a retired police officer and famed encounter specialist Isaq Bagwan, which involved high value property transaction.

Earlier, targeting the Shiv Sena over alleged corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mr. Fadnavis claimed that the Sena-run civic body had become a “centre of corruption”. “From COVID care centres to buying medicines, corruption is rampant. Companies with little to no experience were given contracts to set up COVID care centres. Some of the centres were of close aides of ruling party,” Mr. Fadnavis claimed. He listed out 21 alleged scams in the BMC.

The ruling side will reply on Friday, last day of the Budget session.