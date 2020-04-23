Factory owners won’t face action if worker gets infected, says State

The State government on Wednesday clarified that no factory owner will be arrested if any worker in the factory or workplace gets infected with COVID-19.

The clarification came amid concerns voiced by representatives of industries following some reports on social media. “It has been said on WhatsApp and social media that the owner will face FIR if any of the workers gets infected... by referring to a paper supposedly from the minutes of some meeting. We want to clarify that no such meeting has been held in Maharashtra and the State has no relation whatsoever with the piece of paper. Above all, the government has never even considered the proposal,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s office [CMO] said.

‘Don’t forward message’

The Maharashtra government had announced relaxation of few norms after April 20 to restart certain industries in parts of the State except Mumbai and Pune.

“The said paper is from a meeting held in some other State. Maharashtra has not considered such proposal neither it was ever discussed in a meeting with the representatives of the industries. We appeal citizens to not forward the paper and not to trust it,” the statement said.

The CMO said the Health Department will ensure all measures are taken to stop the spread of the virus. “The industries in areas where they are allowed to function should only ensure that norms of social distancing and other rules are followed,” it said.