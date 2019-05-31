Facing trouble on portal, HSC students flock to board office

Two days after the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class XII results were declared, several students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region complained of issues with the web portal where they can apply for re-evaluation, photocopies and totalling of answer sheets.

Anxious students on Thursday lined up at the Mumbai divisional board office of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Vashi to submit the applications offline. While some complained of the server crashing, others said they did not want to risk using the portal after their friends faced problems with it.

Counters opened

After students started flocking to the board office from Wednesday, officials started two counters to accept offline applications. On Thursday, three more counters were added. Of the 1,352 applications the board received on Thursday, 584 were made offline, while 768 were online. On Wednesday, 200 of the 1,207 applications were made offline.

Nida Khan, a Science student from Maharashtra College, said she was applying for re-evaluation as she suspected she had not been given internal marks. “I have been shown to have failed the Biology and Physics exams, but I am not convinced with the result. We tried applying online, but received the one-time password two hours later, only for it to be considered invalid by the portal,” she said.

Anjan Nair, a student from Khar Education Society, said the submit button on the portal never worked despite several attempts. “There were issues with the payment too. With admissions ahead of us, I thought visiting the office was the right option,” he said. Students also said that admission lists be declared later than planned, as those applying for re-evaluation and photocopying often face issues in the admission process.

Sharad Khandagale, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said that while the online process is simpler, it has not garnered a good response. Board officials also urged students not to believe posts on social media and to try the portal themselves before choosing to apply offline.

“The last date for totalling applications is June 7 and re-evaluation is June 17. Last year, 23% applications were made online. The online process has been started to ease the procedure for students. The offline process takes longer, with applications requiring to be punched and processed. If students are encountering problems with the portal, they can approach us. All five counters at our office will be open till the last date,” Mr. Khandagale said.