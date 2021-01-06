Eye on BMC polls, Mumbai Congress seeks free water for slum dwellers

Mumbai

06 January 2021 23:32 IST

Takes a leaf out of AAP campaign ahead of Delhi elections

The Mumbai city unit of Congress on Wednesday demanded free water to slum-dwellers who constitute almost 62% of the total population in the country’s financial capital. The demand, seen to be made with an eye on the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, resonates with the one made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Delhi polls.

“We demand that every slum-dweller be given free water. The slums are under the clutches of water tanker mafia. Providing free water in the slums would mean freeing the residents from such elements. Water is a basic necessity and making water available to poor population will be of great benefit,” said Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap.

Mr. Jagtap said as per his calculations BMC gets up to ₹500 crore as revenue from water bills every month. “This scheme, if implemented, would cost ₹162 crore per month. The amount is not big if we understand that 62% of the population will benefit,” he said.

Asked whether the party supported regularisation of encroachments, Mr. Jagtap said that even the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had assured of regularising slums up to 2017. “Providing water to regularised slums would not harm anyone. Moreover, it will completely eliminate anti-social elements such as tanker mafias from bastis who charge exorbitant amount from the poor for the sake of few litres of water,” he said.

While reiterating that the Congress intends to contest all 227 wards in the BMC, Mr. Jagtap demanded absolute waiver of property tax from houses up to 500 square feet. “This is not our demand, but we are only asking the present government to implement the decision already taken by the previous BJP-led government,” he said, adding that both Houses of the State legislature have unanimously cleared this proposal and government resolutions were issued by the Devendra Fadnavis government twice in 2019.