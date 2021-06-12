Extremely heavy showers expected in Mumbai region: IMD

Mumbai

12 June 2021 03:18 IST

Red alert issued for coastal districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad

Mumbai and neighbouring areas are “very likely” to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

It also issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. The IMD said a few places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane may receive heavy rains on Saturday too.

Rainfall of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours is considered extremely heavy.

Advertising

Advertising

“Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have a similar alert for Saturday as well,” said the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Mumbai and Thane districts would “very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places [on Saturday],” it added.

In the rest of Maharashtra, there would be moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days, with varied intensity, the forecast said.

Mumbai got some respite on Friday after heavy showers over the last two days brought the city to a halt.