Ambani home bomb scare case | Param Bir Singh appears before NIA

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, an official said.

Mr. Singh reached the NIA’s office in south Mumbai in a car around 9.30 a.m., he said.

Mr. Singh, who is currently director general of the Home Guards, was removed from the Mumbai police chief’s post last month, following the recovery of the vehicle with explosives near Ambani’s house on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Manuskh Hiran.

According to sources, Mr. Singh was summoned by the NIA to record his statement in the case.

The NIA last month arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani’s house in south Mumbai.

It had also arrested suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiran, whose body was found in the Mumbra creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5.