Experts propose uniform guidelines for organ donations, transplants

A team of medical experts has proposed a set of guidelines for deceased organ donations and transplants that could be adopted uniformly by the four Zonal Transplant Coordination Centres (ZTCC) in the State.

One of the highlights of the draft, which has been submitted to the Directorate of Health Services for final approval, is a section on paediatric organ donation that looks at the age, tests and others aspects when a child is a potential donor.

The State has ZTCCs in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, all of which function with their own rules. The newly drafted guidelines for kidney, liver, heart, lung and hand transplants are a compilation of the best practices from all the four bodies.

“We have focussed mainly on two important factors — taking the good practices from each of the ZTCC’s and compliance with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act,” Dr. Astrid Lobo Gajiwala, head of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, said.

According to Dr. Gajiwala, the guidelines look at uniform clinical parameters, a largely patient-centric approach for allotment of organs and streamlining of patient registration. For example, many patients register at multiple ZTCC’s but as per the draft guidelines, a patient should be registered only under one centre. For the identification of brain death, the guidelines have adopted a detailed document of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine. The guidelines have also adopted the Pune ZTCC’s scoring system for a kidney transplant which offers an extra point to women.

Paediatric donation

As per the Act, a minor can be an organ donor. However, there is always a confusion on various aspects like the age at which a child’s organs be taken, if the tests performed on adults to declare brain death can be performed on young children as well, and more. The proposed guidelines have a dedicated section for paediatric organ donation which states that a baby born after 37 weeks of gestation can be an organ donor. The draft has tailored rules for neonate donors (up to 30 days of life), infant donors (up to one year) and older children (above two years).

“Besides the apnea tests, which remain common for confirmation of brain death, we have specified special social and medical situations where an additional confirmatory test could be carried out. This test can be an electroencephalogram (EEG). We have also specified who should carry out the tests and at what point of time”, said Dr. Soonu Udani, critical care and emergency care expert from the SRCC Children’s Hospital.