Experts discuss workplace health for women

Stressing on the importance of mental health, Pallavi Darade, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Monday said working women go through a constant struggle on a daily basis.

“Women dedicate longer hours in pursuit of a career-family balance, the lack of which gives birth to mental health issues like depression and anxiety, irritability, and low motivation,” she said.

Dr. Darade was speaking at a panel discussion on the mental health of working women and the work-life imbalance they face. The discussion was part of a Confederation of Indian Industry summit, ‘She Matters – Redefining Health and Wellness for Women’.

Referring to the concept of glass ceiling, she said, “It is an unreachable barrier which keeps the minorities and women from rising to the upper rungs of the corporate and government ladder, regardless of their credibility and achievements.”

Dr. Kersi Chavda, a psychiatrist at Hinduja Hospital, talked about various psychological traumas women deal with. He placed depression as the most common psychological disorder which usually gets associated with anxiety. “It is common for both men and women, but the statistics lean a bit towards the women. Along with depression and anxiety, mental abuse and marital problems increase the level of stress and trauma.”

Elaborating on sexism in the workplace, Gauri Pathak, general manager of health division, Kantar group, cited her experience where she interviewed a couple of women holding senior leadership positions at their respective offices.

“Believe it or not, these women said they were reluctant to confide to their boss when they got a migraine attack. They felt they would be misunderstood. When a man brings up his blood pressure problems, the boss associates his illness to excessive hard work. But if a woman does that, the boss assumes it to be an excuse for taking leave,” she said.

The panel also discussed various remedies under different areas of medicine which help with mental health issues.

K.R. Kohli, director of Ayurveda, government of Maharashtra, recommended medicines such as shatavari and shankhapushpi, which help reduce stress, and help with hormonal problems.

Ms. Pathak broached upon a series of strategies that may be brought into action to combat mental issues for working women. “Management should focus on identifying women with high potential and create career plans for them.”