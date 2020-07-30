Expedite setting up of jumbo hospitals: CM to Pune officials

Keeping close watch: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at a meeting with officials in Pune on Thursday.

Pune

30 July 2020 23:38 IST

Uddhav urges MLAs, MPs from district to push Centre to provide medical supplies

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the Pune district administration to expedite the setting up of the proposed three jumbo hospitals to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases and constantly monitor the availability of beds.

In his first visit to Pune since the start of the outbreak, Mr. Thackeray urged MLAs and MPs from the district to push the Centre at their respective levels to ensure that the district’s hospitals have adequate supplies of ventilators, personal protective equipment and N-95 masks from September 1.

‘Reduce case growth rate’

At a meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, Mr. Thackeray said, “Elected representatives must act as a bridge between the administration and the people. Everybody must act in unison and make a determined effort to bring down the case growth and fatality rates. I have already directed officials to form a task force for clinically ill patients in every district. While the State has already requested the Centre to provide medical equipment to cope with the rise in cases after August, I urge all local leaders from Pune to do the same.”

The Chief Minister urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take the lead in streamlining the bed management system and making sure correct data is uploaded on its dashboard. He said the civic bodies in Nashik and Aurangabad districts – major virus hotspots in north Maharashtra and Marathwada respectively – must ramp up their medical infrastructure to deal with the spike in cases.

Mr. Thackeray said, “The State government will give all necessary funds to these civic bodies to bring the contagion under control. Private labs must immediately refer patients who have tested positive to PMC authorities. They can then arrange for treatment immediately.”

Mr. Thackeray’s visit follows criticism from the Opposition, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and party State president Chandrakant Patil, that the Chief Minister has abandoned Pune to its fate.

‘Fix inauguration date’

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shirole said he had urged the Chief Minister to direct the district administration to declare a date when the three jumbo facilities will be opened. “While we welcome the directive of setting up three jumbo hospitals in the city, I have demanded that the administration declare a fixed date as to when these facilities would be set up, given that authorities are giving multiple dates and likely possibilities,” he said. He also demanded daily monitoring of the COVID-19 situation by the State government.

Mr. Shirole said the PMC needs to evaluate the “worst-case scenario” in cases and fatalities at the end of every month. “Until a month ago, the Pune administration was painting a rosy picture of the available ICU beds and ventilators in the city. This wrong projection has caught authorities napping while fostering panic and distrust among citizens. Even today, at least 100 patients are being turned away owing to lack of beds in the city’s hospitals,” alleged Mr. Shirole. The BJP leader also urged the State government and the authorities to reframe their testing policies.

“In Pune, at least 40% of the fatalities pertain to patients dying immediately after testing positive. The administration needs to reframe its policies to find out why people are coming so late, why are so many still shy of testing. The stress should be on early hospitalisation, and for that the authorities must quickly ramp up the health infrastructure,” he said.

With the district reporting a daily surge of more than 2,500 cases, Mr. Shirole said it was vital for the bed management system to be more professionalised. “There is also a need for a community-driven and government-supported campaign to commence in Pune city, whose death toll has already crossed 1,300. The Chief Minister seemed supportive of our recommendations. We hope they will be implemented by the authorities,” said the BJP MLA.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister; Ajoy Mehta, principal adviser to the Chief Minister; Aaditya Thackeray, State Environment Minister; 21 MLAs and four MPs from the district, and Pune Mayor attended the meeting.