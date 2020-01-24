Exhibition encourages students to pick media as career option

A group of students from municipal schools and St. Xavier’s College got together to set up an exhibition on how the media industry functions. Titled ‘Education Beyond Books’, the exhibition aimed at encouraging school students to look beyond the fields of engineering, medicine and law as career options.

The two-day exhibition held at the mass media department of St. Xavier’s College concluded on Thursday.

The exhibits included a live newsroom and studio complete with an audience, a section on print media showcasing a magazine and newspaper developed by the schoolchildren, a live radio station, an audiovisual room playing a documentary, and a photography booth called ‘Third Eye’.

One of the highlights was a tunnel that gave visitors the experience of being surrounded by media, and a game booth where one could choose a career option by throwing frisbees.

‘Giving back to society’

All the exhibits were developed by the group of schoolchildren with guidance from students of Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM). The exhibition was conceptualised and curated by Salaam Bombay Foundation. Perrie Subramaniam, head of B.M.M. department at St. Xavier’s College, said it is important for students to share their knowledge with society and not wait until they graduate.

“We always teach our students to give back to society and involve them in social enterprises. We got affiliated with Salaam Bombay to make sure that our students remain grounded, and know that it is not only them who are filled with knowledge, but also these kids who are underprivileged,” Ms. Subramaniam said.

Beyond classrooms

“The collaboration with St. Xavier’s was to let our children experience the college environment and allow them to interact with students who are specialising in the field of media,” said Santosh Bodade, project coordinator for media academy at Salaam Bombay Foundation.

Sayli Jhadhav, a Class VIII student from a municipal school in Tardeo, said she enjoyed the process of learning outside classrooms. “Interviewing people was my favourite part,” she said.

First-year BMM student Pankhuri Joshi said it is important for schoolchildren to understand the significance of media. “We are in an era where we are constantly surrounded by media everywhere,” she said.

Another BMM student, Natasha Dedhia, said it was a great experience to help the young children with voice modulation as they were quite shy in the beginning. “Gradually, they became confident,” she said.