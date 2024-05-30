GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excavator operator trapped as soil collapses at water project site in Palghar

Excavator operator trapped in Maharashtra water project collapse; NDRF engaged in rescue efforts near Mumbai

Published - May 30, 2024 04:17 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

An excavator machine operator was trapped after the soil and wall structure collapsed at a water supply project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, officials said on May 30.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. on May 29 during the tunnel shaft excavation work at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, located around 50 km from Mumbai, they said, adding that efforts were on to rescue the person.

As the tunnel shaft excavation work was going on, the soil and wall structure collapsed on the excavator machine, trapping its operator under the debris, an official said.

Also Read: Living in the bullet train’s shadow: why Palghar is worried

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was engaged in the rescue operation with other local agencies, he added.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is an initiative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), envisioned to provide drinking water to the ever-increasing population in the MMR region, as per officials.

A treatment plant was set up and infrastructure built to supply treated water. Under this scheme, 403 MLD (million litres per day) water will be provided to areas under the Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar municipal corporations, and nearby villages in and around Palghar district.

So far, lakhs residents of Vasai and Virar have benefitted from the project and in phase two, it will add to Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation's supply to aid lakhs of people, according to officials.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / India / disaster and accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.