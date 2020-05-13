Mumbai

Ex-PMC Bank director’s medical bail plea rejected

The Bombay High Court recently rejected a medical bail plea filed by Jasvinder Sing Banwait, one of the directors of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A single Bench of Sadhana Jadhav rejected the plea on the basis of a report submitted by the chief medical officer of Taloja Central Prison. Mr. Banwait had mentioned in the petition that he was not provided home-cooked food or medicines although the additional chief metropolitan magistrate at the Esplanade court had directed the jail authorities to consider his request.

Mr. Banwait was arrested on March 12 by the Economic Offences Wing and is currently lodged at Taloja jail. He was a director and member of the bank’s loan, investment and executive committee when the alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore took place. He was interrogated on loans provided by the PMC Bank to the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited.

