Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh moves Bombay HC against Chandiwal panel order

Param Bir Singh

MUMBAI

04 August 2021 14:00 IST

Panel had directed him to be present for cross-examination

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court challenging the legality of an order passed by the Justice (retd) K.U. Chandiwal inquiry committee directing him to be present for cross-examination.

The petition mentions the letter written by Mr. Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on March 20. The letter stated several corrupt malpractices of Mr. Deshmukh. Soon thereafter, on April 5, the High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against the former Minister, pursuant to which an FIR was registered by the agency.

Mr. Deshmukh sought quashing of the FIR, but the plea was dismissed by the High Court.

The petition contends, “On May 5, the ‘Justice KU Chandiwal, High Level Inquiry Committee Procedure Rules’ of the inquiry committee came to be published. On July 5, Mr. Singh submitted a letter to the Registrar of the Committee informing it that the scope entrusted upon it vide government resolution dated March 30, 2021, has been adjudicated upon.”

The committee rejected Mr. Singh’s contention and passed an order on July 30 directing him to be present before it on August 6 for cross-examination. Advocate Anukul Seth wanted the order to be quashed and set aside, saying it was illegal.

The petition asked, “Whether the committee can continue with the inquiry once the scope entrusted to it has already been adjudicated by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Whether it can continue with the inquiry once nothing survives to be inquired into? Whether Mr. Singh can be compelled to depose before the committee and face cross-examination, when its scope itself states the contents of the letter dated March 20, 2021.”