Ex-Mumbai police chief now helps cancer patients

The city’s ‘bar buster’, former police commissioner Arup Patnaik, has taken on a new role post-retirement.

The tough cop, who earned himself the reputation of cracking down on bars across Mumbai, now spends most of his time interacting with cancer patients and finds ways to ease them into the treatment process. Mr. Patnaik, who retired in September 2015 after a 36-year-long career with the Maharashtra Police, has started a non-profit called Konark Cancer Foundation, which hand-holds cancer patients at various levels of treatment.

It was during his stint as Mumbai police commissioner that he felt the need to do something for them. Mr. Patnaik had registered Konark in 2004 but his schedule hardly gave him any time to start the work. However, as and when he got calls to help cancer patients, he would get his men to do so.

“If you simply walk outside Tata MemorialHospital, hundreds of patients have to sleep on the road. They undergo rigorous chemotherapy but still have to eat outside food. Our aim is to clear that street and help everyone find temporary shelters and food,”he said.

Most of the patients the Foundation helps are from Odisha, Mr. Patnaik’s home State.“When they come to Mumbai for treatment, it is like they are lost in an ocean. They are drained emotionally, physically and financially. At this time, all they need is someone to comfort them and be around to help themwith little things. That is where Konark comes into the picture,” said Mr Patnaik.

Konark Cancer Foundation Network a patient to NGOs offering varied services

Help cancer patients and relatives find comfortable and hygienic accommodation

Station volunteers in hospitals to walk patients through the admission process

Help them understand the diagnosis

Offer on-ground assistance that patients require

Assist patients in transportation to Mumbai

Assist in logistical support and help in commuting within Mumbai

Take the example of 66-year-old retired professor U.K. Nanda from Bhubaneswar, who had a relapse of prostate cancer that spread to his lungs. His wife was busy taking care of his ailing father, while his daughters were settled in the U.S. The thought of sailing through the cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital all alone was daunting. But a friend suggested he get in touch with the Konark Foundation. So, when Mr. Nanda landed in Mumbai for his chemotherapy sessions last month, a volunteer from Konark was there to accompany him to the hospital, run from one counter to another fetching reports and getting medicines and be there for any other assistance he would need during his treatment.

“The assistance I got from Prakash Palai reduced the trauma and stress to a large extent. I wouldn’t have been able to deal with taking this treatment away from my home city otherwise,” says Mr. Nanda, who was a principal at the National Council of Educational Research and Training in Bhubaneswar. He has three more cycles of chemotherapy scheduled in the next few weeks. Mr. Palai is a field officer of the NGO who provides on-ground assistance to patients.

Aggregators of assistance

The non-profit has helped as many as 157 patients like Mr. Nanda so far. Mr. Patnaik says,“We are simply the aggregators. There are so many NGOs who provide food, shelter and other assistance but many patients don’t know about them. Most patients who land in Mumbai are clueless about the city and the language and face severe difficulties. We are helping to connect these patients to the right NGOs.”

Konark started with its work last April and has a team of about eight people who work closely with patients on initiatives they call‘home-away-from-home’, ‘a friend in need’ and ‘long-distance companion’. There are two field workers including Mr. Palai and other office staff that co-ordinate with other NGOs. The Foundation also brings in police constables, traffic constables and other volunteers who can assist cancer patients.

Now at a nascent stage, the Foundation plans to spread out to several regions of the country. “We have opened one such regional center in Bhubaneswar,” says Chief Executive Officer Shweta Sharma. “Once patients go back to their home towns, we also help them in finding the right and affordable chemotherapy centres so that their treatment goes on unhindered,” she adds.

For example, 26-year-old Sangita Das from Odisha was helped in finding a centre for chemotherapy before her surgery for rectal cancer at Tata Memorial two months ago. “We had never travelled out of our home town. From the very first day we came to the city, till date, the Konark field officer helped us at every step,” said Ms. Das’s husband Shekhar. The couple has rented a room at Koparkhairane with the Foundation’s assistance.

Mr. Patnaik has other influential trustees on board, such as cardiac surgeon Dr. Ramakant Panda, neurosurgeon Dr. BK Misra and chartered accountant Vijay Agarwal. “We have plans to start a shelter home for patients and offer financial aid too. Work on that is in progress,” said Mr. Patnaik.