With eye to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is looking to shore up its base in Pune after city leader Vasant More, formerly with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), re-entered the Sena fold on Tuesday along with his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old Mr. More had unsuccessfully contested the Pune seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election on a VBA ticket after quitting Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Despite Mr. More being touted as a formidable ‘third challenger’ in the Pune Lok Sabha fray, he came a cropper in the final run, winning just over 32,000 votes and losing heavily to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Murlidhar Mohol who eventually won the seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, ahead of the Assembly election, Mr. More again switched colours by joining the Sena (UBT) in the presence of Mr. Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and other leaders at the Thackeray residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai in what turned to be a homecoming of sorts as Mr. More had commenced his political career as a dyed-in-wool (undivided) Shiv Sena leader.

Welcoming him, Mr. Thackeray said that Mr. More would now have the responsibility of strengthening the Sena (UBT)’s presence in Pune district and expected Mr. More’s adhesion to increase the Sena (UBT)’s numbers by twofold in the district.

“You were one of our original Shiv Sainiks. While I would not say that you had lost direction when you joined other parties, I will say that you took that experience [in other parties] to see whether one got more respect by remaining outside the Sena. Today, your responsibility with us is even greater,” Mr. Thackeray said, remarking. “I want a bigger Shiv Sena in Pune ahead of the Assembly election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thackeray further said that the Sena (UBT), which had won nine (of the 21 seats it contested) in the Lok Sabha election, had acted as “a preserver of Constitution and democracy” in the election.

Remarking that the forthcoming Assembly election “will be a battle for Maharashtra’s pride”, the Sena (UBT) chief said that Pune would be the “nerve-centre of change” in the State.

Also Read | For Muslims in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena emerges as ‘right choice’

The undivided Shiv Sena’s best performance in Pune district in an Assembly election came in 1995 when the party won five of the 18 seats in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Mr. More’s adhesion to the Sena (UBT) is expected to bolster the party’s presence in areas like Khadakwasla.

Mr. More had achieved political success as a notable leader of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS from Pune since that party’s inception in 2006.

His friction with MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Uddhav’s estranged cousin) began in 2022, when the latter dismissed him from the post of Pune MNS city president after Mr. More had objected to Mr. Thackeray’s provocative speech demanding the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and countering the Azaan with the Hanuman Chalisa.

A three-term corporator in the Pune civic body, Mr. More is said to have significant support from the city’s Muslim population in several civic wards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.