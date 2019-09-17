Ex-KDMC mayor’s death puts the spotlight on H1N1 once again

The death of former Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) mayor Kalyani Patil due to H1N1 has brought back the focus on the disease. While 208 deaths have been recorded this year, the number is much lower as compared to last year when the State had seen 462 casualties.

Doctors say it is advisable to get vaccinated against influenza instead of spending money on treatment and hospitalisation.

Chest physician Dr. Alpa Dalal from Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said the new batch of vaccines come during May-June every year. “We have a quadrivalent flu vaccine available in the market which provides immunity against all the four influenza strains and costs around ₹1,400. People should consider vaccination, especially senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions like diabetes, asthma and kidney disease.”

According to Dr. Dalal, the vaccine has to be taken every year and has mild side effects like fever and body pain which are self-limiting.

Patil was admitted to Jupiter Hospital on August 14. After battling for life for 28 days, she died on September 10. She remained on ventilator throughout her treatment and eventually went into a multi-organ failure. “Not all cases become so complicated. But if a vaccine can help you prevent it, why not go for it,” Dr. Dalal said.

H1N1 is an airborne respiratory disease caused by the type-A influenza virus. Its symptoms are nasal congestion, sore throat, high-grade fever, cough, breathlessness, body ache, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Medical experts say it mostly becomes fatal in patients who have co-morbid conditions or who get delayed treatment.

“H1N1 is now a seasonal flu and its treatment should start immediately based on symptoms. At times, patients delay to see a doctor or don’t land up at the right place which may cause a delay in treatment,” said general physician Dr. Hemant Gupta, adding very few develop complications now-a-days.

“Of the dozen-odd H1N1 positive cases I have seen this year so far, only three to four required hospitalisation,” he said.

Dr. Gupta said he recommends vaccination for immunocompromised patients. “The virus strains keep changing constantly. Therefore, I only suggest vaccination to those who have other ailments.”