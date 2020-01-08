Ex-cricketer’s son knocks down pedestrian, arrested

The Gamdevi police on Tuesday arrested the son of former Indian cricketer Saba Karim for allegedly hitting a 22-year-old womanwith his car, injuring her.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Villa Theresa High School on Pedder Road around 6.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The accused, Fidel Karim (28), is a football coach and his father is currently the general manager (cricket operations) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

‘Trying to overtake’

Senior police inspector Rajendra Mohite said, “The victim, Siddhi Mandal, was crossing the street with her husband when she was knocked down near the Nalanda bus stop. The accident occurred while Mr. Karim was trying to overtake another vehicle and he ended up hitting Ms. Mandal before he could hit the brakes.”

Mr. Karim took Ms. Mandal to Jaslok Hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her hip joint and collarbones. The police said Mr. Karim was travelling from Haji Ali to Kemps Corner at the time of the incident, and Ms. Mandal, a resident of Worli, works at the Talwalkars Gym there.

“The victim was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital but is now out of danger,” Mr. Mohite said.

The police arrested Mr. Karim and charged him with causing injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. He was later released on bail, police officers said.

The police are currently recording statements from eyewitnesses to corroborate the sequence of events as narrated by Mr. Karim and are also scanning CCTV camera footage of the area for this purpose, officers said.