Ex-BARC engineer cheated of ₹5.54 lakh by online fraudster

A retired mechanical engineer from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has allegedly lost ₹5.54 lakh on the day he installed Paytm app.

According to the police, Lakshman Rao (63), a resident of Taloja Phase I, had started purchasing goods online due to the lockdown and to make payments, he downloaded the app on July 21. But despite several attempts, he could not deposit ₹500 in the wallet.

After some time, he received a call wherein the caller introduced himself as an employee from the Paytm call centre. When Mr. Rao told him his issue, the caller said he was unable to solve it and a senior officer from Paytm would call him soon.

Later, a person named R.K. Sharma, who claimed to be a senior officer from Paytm, called him and on the pretext of resolving the issue, took the debit card details of Mr. Rao.

Mr. Rao then realised that in three different transactions, ₹2.46 lakh was transferred to an account belonging to one Aadharshila. Mr. Rao dialled Mr. Sharma and complained about the money being debited, but Mr. Sharma said there was some technical error and asked Mr. Rao about his phone. When Mr. Rao said he used an i-phone, Mr. Sharma enquired if he had an android phone. Since he had one, Mr. Sharma asked Mr. Rao to install the SBI’s netbanking app on the phone.

Then Mr. Sharma told Mr. Rao that he was sending a message on his i-phone and that message should be forwarded to his android phone, which he did. But when the message was forwarded, ₹3.85 lakh in three different transactions got transferred from his account.

Mr. Rao then approached the police and a case was registered. “We have found that the accused had called from Gurgaon and we are investigating. On the pretext of helping him operate Paytm, the conman made the complainant give away his banking details,” senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan from Taloja police station said.