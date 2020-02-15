Evening OPDs in 15 civic-run dispensaries from next week

Starting next week, the outpatient department (OPD) in 15 dispensaries run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The OPDs will function in the evenings to mainly cater to office-goers who cannot find time during the regular OPD hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OPDs will be run on a public private partnership model in collaboration with Ruby Ailcare.

The BMC in its budget for 2020-2021 had allocated ₹1.28 crore to open evening OPDs. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We will run 15 OPDs in the first phase and gradually expand the service as more people learn about it and use it.” In the second phase of the project, the service will be extended to 35 more dispensaries.

The BMC has a three-tier health system with dispensaries and health posts at the primary level, peripheral hospitals at the secondary level and superspeciality hospitals at the tertiary level. There are 175 dispensaries spread across the city where local residents are encouraged to seek treatment for basic ailments.

“We are in the process of working out the final details with Ruby Ailcare with regard to coordination and training,” said Dr. Padmaja Keskar, BMC’s executive health officer. Dr. Keskar said while the BMC will provide infrastructure for the service, the private party will rope in doctors and paramedical staff.

Last month, KEM Hospital started the first evening OPD in the city from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The hospital’s dean, Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, said the evening OPD witnesses a daily footfall of 60 patients.

Dr. Deshmukh said, “We run it from Monday to Saturday with two preventive and social medicine doctors, and one doctor each from medicine and surgery.”