Evacuees from Wuhan on their way home

Thirty-six people from Maharashtra who were evacuated from Wuhan in China and placed under isolation in ITBP in New Delhi and Army Camp in Manesar have been discharged.
Wuhan is the epicentre of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
State officials said the 36 evacuees are on their way home. “They have completed the isolation period of 14 days and have tested negative. However, we will follow up with them on telephone for another two weeks,” said State epidemiologist Dr. Pardeep Awate, adding that there is no restriction on them to move around and get back to their daily work and activities.
The 36 people include three each from Mumbai, Solapur and Jalgaon; two each from Thane, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Nashik; and four each from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.