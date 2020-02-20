Evacuees from Wuhan on their way home

Thirty-six people from Maharashtra who were evacuated from Wuhan in China and placed under isolation in ITBP in New Delhi and Army Camp in Manesar have been discharged.

Wuhan is the epicentre of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

State officials said the 36 evacuees are on their way home. “They have completed the isolation period of 14 days and have tested negative. However, we will follow up with them on telephone for another two weeks,” said State epidemiologist Dr. Pardeep Awate, adding that there is no restriction on them to move around and get back to their daily work and activities.

The 36 people include three each from Mumbai, Solapur and Jalgaon; two each from Thane, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and Nashik; and four each from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.