Etihad to add flights to two southern cities

Etihad Airways, the national airline of United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced plans to add seasonal services to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram for May.

The airline will add 158 seats to each route, and will put A320s into service. As a result of these changes, Etihad will operate 21 weekly flights to and from Chennai, and 14 weekly flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram during this period. It already runs 161 return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and 10 key Indian cities.

The changes were announced by the airline’s senior officials who were in India as part of the airline’s ongoing activities to celebrate 15 years of flying to India. Etihad began operations in India in September 2004 and has grown to become its second largest market after the UAE, carrying over 18 million passengers to and from the country.

Mumbai was the first route in the country to be served by the airline and today, the city ranks highest in terms of total passengers the airline has carried over the years, with the number exceeding 3.5 million.

Danny Barranger, Etihad Airways’ senior vice president (global sales), said, “Etihad Airways remains committed to its largest and busiest market, India. We are proud that today Etihad Airways serves more destinations in India than any other country across its network.”

Neerja Bhatia, Etihad Airways’ vice president (Indian subcontinent), said, “India plays a crucial role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy, contributing significantly to the airline’s global operations and we are honoured to support demand in one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world.”

Officials declined comment on Jet Airways, which is undergoing resolution proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal. Etihad has a 24% stake in the now-grounded airline.