ESIC hospital to be repaired by June, says Health Minister

Tanvi Deshpande Mumbai

26 February 2020 01:28 IST

Information revealed in response to queries in Council

Over a year after a major fire killed 13 people at the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Andheri, the building is expected to be repaired by June. State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope revealed this in an answer given to queries in the Legislative Council.

On December 17, 2018, a major fire broke out inside ESIC Hospital, killing 13 people. Since the blaze, the hospital building has been shut and its patients moved to other ESIC hospitals. MLC Manisha Kayande had asked whether the hospital was still shut, if patients have to opt for costly private treatment, why it was still shut and what action has been taken to reopen it.

In a written reply tabled in the Council, Mr. Tope said patients were being treated in the hospital in Kandivali and those requiring super-speciality treatment were being reimbursed for treatment in private hospitals.

Quoting a letter from the additional commissioner, regional office, ESIC, received on February 6, Mr. Tope said, “According to this letter, the repair and restoration work of ESIC Hospital, Andheri, has been given to NBCC India and is expected to be completed by June 2020.” The Hindu had recently reported that employees were unhappy with the slow pace of work and were demanding the hospital restart immediately.