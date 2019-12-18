ESIC Hospital fire: staff pay tributes

A year after the fire at ESIC Hospital in Marol, employees came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the incident. While the Marol hospital is still defunct, the hospital administration, staff, ESIC nurses’ association and patients at ESIC Hospital in Kandivali observed two minutes of silence for the departed souls.

As many as 13 people were killed and 150 injured in the fire on December 17, 2018.

“Everything can be brought back to its previous state but not precious lives lost,” said Jodhraj Bairwa, General Secretary, ESIC Nurses Association.

The condolence meeting was earlier to be organised at the Marol hospital but as it is under construction, the administration decided to shift it to the Kandivali hospital.

The association has been trying to get in touch with the Ministry of Labour and Employment and several political leaders to get the construction work done early. “We have been requesting the ESIC administration to start the Out Patient Department at Marol for insured persons,” said Mr. Bairwa. Speeding up the hospital’s construction would be the real condolence for those who lost their lives, he said.