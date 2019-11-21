EOW books YRF over unpaid royalty allegations

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against Yash Raj Films (YRF) for allegedly pocketing royalties amounting to ₹100 crore that should have rightfully gone to members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS).

According to EOW officials, the complaint was filed by Sheetal Madnani, a senior administrator at the IPRS, earlier this month. “The complaint alleges that YRF, instead of paying out the royalties to the IPRS members, took the money for themselves from 2012 till date. We have registered an FIR for criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Copyright Act,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Officers said as per the Right To Royalty clause of the Copyright Act, the production house is supposed to share 50% of any royalty it receives with the original composer. However, the IPRS has alleged that a very minimal amount was shared with the artistes and the rest was pocketed. “The figure of ₹100 crore is a tentative one specified by the IPRS in their complaint. We are conducting inquiries to verify the amount,” an officer said.

The EOW has asked the IPRS to provide a list of all its members who have not received the right amount in royalties, along with the amounts that they were supposed to have received.

The EOW officers will soon begin recording statements from members of the IPRS, while also examining the financial transactions of YRF from 2012 till date to verify the claims made by the IPRS.

The IPRS collects royalties on behalf of its members for every time their creations are used in the commercial space, like on television, radio, online streaming platforms and in public performances. Originally formed in 1969, the IPRS got its registration as a society back from the government after poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar brought its current members together in 2017.