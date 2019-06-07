Environmentalists call for ‘green police’

Activists on Wednesday called for the setting up of a dedicated ‘green police’ force to deal with people and organisations violating environmental laws.

The demand was made at a media seminar at the Mumbai Press Club on the occasion of World Environment Day. The activists said the existing police set-up is “woefully inadequate to handle even routine crime.”

Activist B.N. Kumar, director of The Nature Connect, said people have to be alert to save the city and keep the pressure on the authorities and project proponents.

During a presentation at the seminar, he said he has sent the suggestion about the ‘green police’ to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “I received a reply from the CMO that the suggestion has been referred to the Home Department and am taking the Right to Information route to follow it up,” Mr. Kumar said.

Nandkumar Pawar of the Shree Ekvira Aai Pratishtan (SEAP) said projects such as the bullet train, the Navi Mumbai airport, and special economic zones in Uran will destroy the mangroves, wetlands and hills.

“Much time has been lost as environment monitoring officials were busy with the Lok Sabha elections and even the symbolic action of halting the landfill by the Bombay High Court-appointed mangrove monitoring committee may not amount to much, as permanent damage to the mangroves and wetlands would have been done,” Mr. Pawar said.

SEAP and The Nature Connect have already approached the President and Prime Minister for stopping the bullet train project from running through the leopard and flamingo zones of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The project is slated to mow down around 54,000 mangroves. The activists said that all the authorities seemed to be aware of the unauthorised destruction of mangroves, and yet no action has been taken against the culprits.

‘No respect for rule of law’

“The Parsik Hill quarrying may have been stopped after a National Green Tribunal ruling, but CIDCO is making fresh moves to revive it. Just behind this, massive quarrying is in progress at Kharghar, impacting rainwater-holding hills, while the area continues to face acute water shortage,” an activist said.

Tukaram Koli of the Paaramparik Machhimaar Bachao Kruti Samiti, a fishermen’s group, said, “The various permissions given to infrastructure projects clearly stipulate that the local people’s livelihood should not be affected. But in Uran, no one seems to care for the rule of law.”