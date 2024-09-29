"Ensured every fan had fair chance": BookMyShow clarifies stance on Coldplay concert ticketing issue

After the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned the chief executive officer (CEO) and another official of BookMyShow regarding alleged black marketing of tickets for British rock band Coldplay's upcoming concert in Mumbai, BookMyShow has issued a statement, clarifying its stand and action taken to ensure fair ticketing.

"With 13 million (1.3 crore) fans eager to get tickets and log in, emotions ran high on September 22nd on BookMyShow for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. At BookMyShow, we've worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at 4 tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels," a BookMyShow spokesperson clarified.

The spokesperson also noted that due to unprecedented demand, a third Mumbai show was added: "We implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and addressed issues, causing a brief delay, but ensuring minimal disruption for genuine fans. Due to the unprecedented demand, a third Mumbai show was added shortly thereafter, which also received a fantastic response.

"BookMyShow addressed the unauthorised sale of tickets and mentioned, "It came to our notice however that unauthorised platforms listed (and are continuing to list) tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorised ticket-selling/reselling platforms including but not limited to Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India.

"Condemning the black marketing of tickets, the statement added, "Scalping and black marketing of tickets is strictly condemned and punishable by law in India and BookMyShow vehemently opposes this practice. We have not only filed a complaint with the police authorities but are also proactively working with them to provide complete support in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required. To our consumers, we would like to reiterate that any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at their own risk and may likely be invalid or fake tickets.

"Earlier on Friday (September 27, 2024), Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company's technical head, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The summons came after Advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint, accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Stadium.

According to Mr. Vyas, tickets that were originally priced at ₹2,500 are being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as ₹3 lakh. He has alleged that BookMyShow deceived the public and Coldplay fans, and is seeking an FIR to be registered against the company on fraud charges. The EOW has already recorded Mr. Vyas' statement and has identified several brokers involved in the alleged ticket scalping. Further investigations are underway, and more individuals are expected to be summoned in connection with the case. The Coldplay concert, set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at D.Y. Patil Stadium, is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.

