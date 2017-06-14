Ensure noise norms are followed, HC tells State

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to issue a general circular prohibiting grant of permission for use of loudspeakers in silence zones, as various festivals are round the corner.

A Division Bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Vibha Kankanwadi was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Thane resident Mahesh Bedekar. The petition raises concerns over blatant violation of noise pollution rules during festivals.

The court also said that the State must ensure compliance of all noise pollution rules during festive celebrations. The court has issued a contempt notice to two senior police officials for permitting loudspeakers on premises that fall within a silence zone.

Earlier, an affidavit filed by an officer of the State government pointed out the condition of noise pollution in the State during Navratri and Diwali last year. The affidavit said that 50 cases of violation of noise pollution rules were recorded, and that there was not a single violation in Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Solapur and Navi Mumbai.

The court had said the State cannot make a tall claim that there was no violation of noise pollution rules. It said rules had been laid down for noise levels during religious festivals, processions and at religious places time and again, and hardly any action had been taken gainst offenders.

It had said that the government had failed to act even in the 50 cases it had recorded, and that noise levels have to be maintained throughout the year.

The court had also directed the State government to grant approval to purchase new meters to check decibel levels.