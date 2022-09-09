Ensure no Ganpati visarjan happens in Mumbai’s National Park: High Court

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the forest officials to take appropriate steps to ensure that no immersion of Lord Ganesh idols takes place on the last day of the festival, September 9, inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai.

A Division Bench of Justices P.B. Varale and S.M. Modak was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a non-government organisation, Mumbai March, seeking to disallow ‘Ganpati visarjan’ in Dahisar river near SGNP. The NGO works for the conservation of rivers and takes conscious efforts in the public awareness for the immersion of the idols.

The plea mentions a news item that mentions that Ganpati idols immersion was allowed in SGNP. The government pleader, Poornima Kantharia, said the petition was based on a news item that quoted a private person and therefore the apprehension of immersion. She said the forest department authorities were vigilant enough to prevent any activity that caused damage to the ecology, environment and wildlife.

The Bench said, “If an attempt is made by committing a breach of provisions of law or flouting the circulars issued by the State government, the forest authorities are at liberty to take appropriate steps against the violators. In case even an attempt is made to mislead the public at large, by making certain untrue statements, the State government shall also take appropriate steps to prevent such mischief by taking recourse to the provisions of law.”

The court added, “Let the State government follow its policy in letter and spirit and strengthen the activity of preventing any damage to ecology or wildlife. If needed and considering the peculiar situation, there will be a large flow in the activity of immersion of idols, the State government may deploy an additional force so as to prevent damage to wildlife.”