‘Ensure hookah joints comply with rules’

Kirit Somaiya, MP from Mumbai North-East, has written to the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation asking it to ensure hookah joints in the city comply to building rules.

Mr. Somaiya, in his letter addressed to BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, said, “The 1 Above, Kamala Mills compound, incident demands attention towards the dangerous, safety hazards of ‘rooftop’ terrace restaurants and hookah parlours. I request you to review the implementation of the policy/guidelines about such rooftop restaurants and hookah parlours.” The letter named three locations in Mulund with hookah parlours.