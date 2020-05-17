Mumbai

‘Ensure essentials reach tribals amid lockdown’

The Bombay High Court has directed the State government and civic authorities to ensure that food and basic necessities reach the tribal community across the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed was hearing a petition filed by one Vivek Pandit highlighting the plight of tribals in the State during the lockdown.

The petitioner sought a direction to the government and civic authorities to provide essentials to tribals in various districts.

Additional government pleader B.V. Samant told the court on Friday that several measures had been adopted to supply food grains and essential items to the tribal community. He said the process of issuing ration cards to tribals was also under way.

Process delayed

However, the petitioner’s advocate Vaibhav Bhure argued that this process was delayed as authorities were asking for various documents, which tribals were unable to furnish.

Mr. Samant assured the court that all essential items were reaching each and every member of the tribal community across the State.

“We have no doubt in our mind that the testing times notwithstanding, the government would leave no stone unturned to reach out to the members of the tribal community, who are marginalised people, and to ensure that not a single member is left without food and the basic necessities in these dark hours,” the court said and disposed of the petition.

