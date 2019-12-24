Ensure benefits reach all farmers, Uddhav tells Sena district chiefs

Addressing Shiv Sena district chiefs for the first time after becoming Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stressed upon strengthening the party in urban local bodies, civic councils, and zilla parishads. The party officials have also been tasked with ensuring that farm loan waiver reaches the last beneficiary.

Mr. Thackeray held a meeting of his party functionaries at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Monday. Though the Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party alliance is in power in the State, it has not been formally announced that they will contest local elections as an alliance.

Mr. Thackeray has in the past also told party functionaries to work towards strengthening the organisation in rural areas. In Monday’s meeting, he reiterated this point and told the district chiefs to improve performance in local elections. Apart from Mumbai, Shiv Sena controls several municipal corporations in the State. A few zilla parishads elections are due in January.

“Now that the CM has announced a farm loan waiver, he wants us to ensure it reaches the needy. We will be helping farmers complete the process of securing documents and ensure there is no red tape. We have been asked to play a supervisory role,” said a party functionary present at the meeting. In the past, Sena had announced help cells in every district to help drought affected farmers.

Besides, certain schemes previously announced by the Sena will also be monitored at district level.

“Even though he is CM, he is still the Sena chief. He came to give guidance to Shiv Sainiks,” said Sena leader Sanjay Raut.