Enough ambulances running, says BMC

Mumbai

27 June 2020 00:17 IST

700 of 780 vehicles operational, HC told

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that nearly 700 of the 780 ambulances in the city are in operation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation is well under control.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya claiming shortage of ambulances for COVID-19 patients.

The PIL said, “The city had 3,000 ambulances, including private ones, until March 20, which reduced to 100 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city was steadily increasing, and during the lockdown, when there was restricted movement of public transport vehicles and private cars, there was a dearth of ambulances for needy persons.”

Advertising

Advertising

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had told the court on June 9 that authorities have introduced several measures for patients to track ambulances when needed.

The court noted, true to the assurance, at the click of the mouse, a patient would get to know the registration number of private ambulance services available in the vicinity, the particulars of its owners, the rates at which they could be hired, and the cell to which a complaint can be addressed if they refuse service.

Senior counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that out of 780 ambulances, nearly 700 are in operation in the city and that the situation is well under control.

The court disposed of the PIL by saying if any particular patient has been deprived of ambulance services, he/she is at liberty to pursue his/her remedy before the appropriate forum.