Mumbai

Engine trouble for Indigo flight

An IndiGo A320 neo plane flying to Bengaluru on Thursday experienced high engine vibrations mid-air and returned to Mumbai airport, Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials said. It had 180 passengers on board.

Several of Indigo’s A320 neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines have been facing engine trouble.

Meanwhile, the closure of the main runway for repair was cancelled on Thursday due to the prevailing weather conditions.

