Endoscopy on Wheels hits the road

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated India’s first mobile van for gastrointestinal treatment, Endoscopy on Wheels, at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday. The van, in association with the Baldota Institute of Digestive Sciences (BIDS), will help with the treatment of gastrointestinal and abdominal problems. It was conceptualised by Dr. Amit Maydeo, the chairman of BIDS.

Mr. Thackeray said, “This is a first-of-its-kind centre in the country and we are proud that it is starting in Maharashtra. This centre will ensure that needy patients living in rural areas get advanced medical treatment.”

The van has a well-equipped operation theatre, two doctors and technicians. The centre will help in treatment of ailments such as H-Pylori, cancer detection, intestinal ulcers, biopsy and acidity. It also will help with early detection, which will be provided free of cost. The van will travel around the State through the year. The project has received a donation from Narendra Kumar Baldota and family.

The centre will help raise awareness of abdominal issues and if needed, Dr. Maydeo will guide the doctors on the vehicle.