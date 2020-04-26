Empty goods train derails

An empty goods train derailed between Airoli and Rabale stations on Saturday. No injuries were reported and there was no damage to the train either. The engine and two empty flat wagons were travelling from Baroda to the railway siding in Turbhe.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. and the train was re-railed by 6.50 p.m. “The cause of derailment is under investigation,” he said.

According to sources, there was a railway block between 12.15 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the down line between the two stations for some works which involved a JCB. Sources said the train may have touched the JCB as it was passing, but added it was too early to state conclusively if that was the reason.

“Usually, no trains are allowed to pass when there is a block on a particular section,” an official said.