Mumbai

Empty coach of Jaipur Express catches fire

Mumbai, 11/09/2019: Fireman douse the fire at two vacant coaches of Jaipur Superfast Exprtess at Bombay Central Yard on Wednesday Photo: Imtiyaz Shaikh

Mumbai, 11/09/2019: Fireman douse the fire at two vacant coaches of Jaipur Superfast Exprtess at Bombay Central Yard on Wednesday Photo: Imtiyaz Shaikh   | Photo Credit: Imtiyaz Shaikh

Train was in yard, departure delayed due to incident

A coach of the Jaipur Express caught fire at the Mumbai Central yard on Wednesday. The coach was vacant and no injuries were reported.

According to the Western Railway (WR) officials, smoke and fire were noticed in an AC 3 tier coach of the rake at 6.03 p.m. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze by 6.28 p.m. WR officials said that the adjoining coach B-2, was not affected in the incident.

The train’s departure, however, had to be postponed to 8.50 p.m. from the scheduled 6.50 p.m. “A senior administrative grade level enquiry committee has been constituted to ascertain the cause of fire, which will comprise officers from various departments. The committee will comprise four senior officers of WR, one each from the safety, security, mechanical and electrical department,” a WR spokesperson said.

