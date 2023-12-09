ADVERTISEMENT

Empty BEST bus catches fire in South Mumbai, no injuries

December 09, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Mumbai

“Seven fire engines and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire,” an official said, adding that no injuries were reported.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“An empty BEST bus caught fire in South Mumbai on Saturday morning (December 9) and it was extinguished after 10 minutes,” officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

The driver and the conductor were present on the bus when the fire started near the rear right tyres around 8.20 a.m. The vehicle, which was on its way from the Santacruz depot to Electric House, was near the JJ flyover at the time.

“The bus belonged to the Santacruz depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport,” a BEST official said. “The staff on the bus alerted the fire brigade and the fire was put out in 10 minutes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a level one fire, which needs the deployment of at least four fire tenders, was reported at Asmi Industrial estate near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). “It was confined to three to four closed units on the third floor of the six-storeyed structure,” said a civic official.

“Seven fire engines and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire,” said the official, adding that no injuries were reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US