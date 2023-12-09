HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Empty BEST bus catches fire in South Mumbai, no injuries

“Seven fire engines and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire,” an official said, adding that no injuries were reported.

December 09, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“An empty BEST bus caught fire in South Mumbai on Saturday morning (December 9) and it was extinguished after 10 minutes,” officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

The driver and the conductor were present on the bus when the fire started near the rear right tyres around 8.20 a.m. The vehicle, which was on its way from the Santacruz depot to Electric House, was near the JJ flyover at the time.

“The bus belonged to the Santacruz depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport,” a BEST official said. “The staff on the bus alerted the fire brigade and the fire was put out in 10 minutes,” he said.

Meanwhile, a level one fire, which needs the deployment of at least four fire tenders, was reported at Asmi Industrial estate near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West). “It was confined to three to four closed units on the third floor of the six-storeyed structure,” said a civic official.

“Seven fire engines and two jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire,” said the official, adding that no injuries were reported.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / public transport / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.