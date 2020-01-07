Eminent industry captains to attend CM’s interaction

The State’s new industrial policy, which promises jobs for the local youth, will be at the centre of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s first interaction with India Inc. on Tuesday.

The interaction, which will be held at Sahyadri Guest House, will be attended by industry captains such as chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh, Gautam Singhania and Baba Kalyani, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed.

Mr. Thackeray will also discuss the investment possibilities and an impending ‘Magnetic Maharastra’ investment summit, scheduled in the city in November. State Industries Minister Subhash Desai confirmed that investment commitments made at the previous summit in 2018 would also be reviewed when the CEOs meet the CM. “We also want to take their feedback, not only on policy issues but also on the broader economic situation of the country. The informal interaction is being organised in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry,” he said.

Mr. Desai said Maharashtra occupies a leading position in the country’s economy. The State, through its well-developed economy, aims to remain among the largest contributors to the country’s GDP with a strong presence in almost all sectors, he said. The vision for Maharashtra is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2025, contributing about one-fifth to the Indian economy, and the CEOs will be taken into confidence on this, the minister said.

The CM is likely to discuss the roadmap for industrial growth of the State, and the role of the government and measures to be taken to provide impetus to this growth, officials from the CMO said.

The State’s industrial policy was unveiled by the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mr. Thackeray days before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls had kicked in, and it came into effect from April 1, 2019.

Mr. Desai, who was the minister of industries and mining in the previous government too, had then said the aim of the policy was to attract investments of over ₹10 lakh crore and create around 40 lakh jobs by 2023-24. He had also reiterated the goal to turn Maharashtra into a trillion-dollar (₹1 lakh crore) economy.