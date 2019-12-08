‘Elevated Metro will lead to congestion’

Over 30 residents gathered together at Visarjan Point near Powai lake on Saturday to protest the upcoming Metro 6 project and demand an underground Metro instead.

The protesters claimed that the government was discriminating against the tax-paying residents of the city and listed the problems associated with elevated Metros.

Dishant Bangera, a social activist from Thane, said, “The government claims that constructing an underground Metro system is more expensive than an elevated one. But as per my knowledge, there is only a 30% difference between the two. If one part of the city can get an underground Metro, then why not the rest?”

The protesters also highlighted the impact an overground metro would have on traffic and road congestion. They said the Metro’s pillars will eat into valuable road space. “This will not only create difficulties for the autos, buses and cabs but also to emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines,” said Sonali Mishra, one of the protesters.

Mr. Bangera cited the example of the traffic congestion on the road near Metro 1. He said an underground Metro would have saved road space.

Nitin Killawala, an architect, said an underground Metro can cover more distance and can be expanded easily. He said, “The government is planning to build a Metro station near Visarjan Point, but there are no nearby residential complexes. People would need to travel a lot to get to the Metro station.” He said an underground Metro could have been routed through the residential complexes of Powai without affecting traffic.

The 14.5-km Metro Line 6 is being built between Vikhroli and Swami Samarth Nagar in Oshiwara along the arterial Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. The corridor is expected to cost around ₹6,700 crore and to cater to over 7 lakh passengers daily. It will provide access to important areas in Powai, including the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.