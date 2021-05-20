Electricity yet to be restored in 24 villages in Raigad

Navi Mumbai

20 May 2021 00:19 IST

Two days after Cyclone Tuktae hit Raigad district, around 24,164 people in 24 villages are still in the dark though Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials are working on a war footing to restore power supply.

The district has a total of 1,960 villages and during the cyclone, the MSEDCL had disconnected electricity for security reasons. Around 168 high tension poles and 426 low tension poles were uprooted.

As per the preliminary report of the district administration, Alibaug, Srivardhan, Mhasla and Poldapur talukas suffered maximum damage.

While Cyclone Nisarga had last year wreaked havoc within four hours with a wind speed of 150 kmph, Tuktae remained in force for more than 24 hours with a wind speed of around 60 kmph.

The district has 99 COVID-19 centres and power was restored in all of them on Wednesday.