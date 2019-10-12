Elderly man kills wife, self in Kalbadevi

A 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and then killed himself at their Kalbadevi residence on Thursday. The police have posthumously booked the man for murder under the Indian Penal Code.

The LT Marg police said around 6.30 p.m., neighbours found Anand Makhija, a resident of Mahindra Mansion on JSS Road, lying in a pool of blood in the compound and rushed to his fifth floor residence to alert his wife, Kavita (55).

“When repeated knocking and ringing of the doorbell did not elicit any response, they called the couple’s daughter, Deepa, who rushed home and opened the door with her key. She found Kavita lying dead on the bed,” senior police inspector Deepak Nikam said.

He said Kavita, a homemaker, had been bedridden for five years due to an illness. She had been under continuous care of her husband. Prima facie, the police believe Anand took the extreme step out of frustration.

“The murder does not seem to have been pre-planned. Nothing in the house was displaced and there were no signs of forced entry, which rules out the involvement of any third party. Our primary assumption is that Anand stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife six to seven times and took his own life after ensuring that she was dead,” Mr. Nikam said.

Anand and Kavita were rushed to GT Hospital, where they were both declared dead before admission. Their bodies were shifted to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said no suicide note was found on Anand’s person or in the house, and no other reason behind his extreme step has come to light so far.