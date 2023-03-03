Elderly man dies in Mumbai local train after being manhandled by co-passenger

March 03, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Thane

A 65-year-old man died inside the luggage compartment of a Mumbai-bound local after he was allegedly manhandled and pushed by a co-passenger following a tiff during the train journey that started from Titwala station in Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred between Kalyan and Titwala stations on the Central Railway route on Thursday afternoon, and fellow commuters nabbed the suspect involved in the episode and handed him over to the police.

The victim, identified as Baban Hande, was a former employee of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), they said.

"Hande had boarded the luggage compartment of the Titwala-Mumbai local train around 2 pm. At Kalyan station, his fellow passengers alerted the police that he was lying in a pool of blood in the bogie, following which a team rushed to the spot," a station house officer from the Kalyan unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

"The commuters nabbed a man and handed him over to the police, stating that he had pushed the elderly passenger following some argument between them in the running local. The old man collapsed after his head hit a hard object in the train, after which he never got up," he said.

The police are carrying out a probe to know the exact reason behind his death, the official said, adding that they were interrogating the detained man.

"CCTV footage is being examined to identify the eyewitnesses in the case," he added.

