Eknath Shinde tests positive for COVID-19

He is the fourth Cabinet minister to contract the infection over the past week

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Mr. Shinde is the fourth Cabinet minister to contract the infection over the past week and the 12th minister overall from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

“During the course of my check-up today, I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow protocol. Stay safe. Take care,” he tweeted.

The other Cabinet ministers who have tested positive are Jitendra Awhad, Dhananjay Munde, Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Patil, Aslam Sheikh, Nitin Raut, Hasan Mushreef, and Varsha Gaikwad. Ministers of State Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Bansode and Vishwajeet Kadam have tested positive for COVID-19.