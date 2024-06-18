GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eknath Shinde holds meeting with Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

CM Shinde held a meeting with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at his official residence. After Pawar left, Shinde and Fadnavis continued the meeting for some time, a source in the BJP said

Published - June 18, 2024 12:34 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar address a press conference. File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar address a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a late night meeting with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar after which some State BJP leaders left for Delhi for a review meeting, sources said on June 18.

Details of the meeting were not available.

It was convened in the backdrop of the ruling Mahayuti's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, won 17 out of 48 seats in the State. The BJP won 9 seats, Shiv Sena 7 and NCP 1. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, bagged 30 seats.

"CM Shinde held a meeting with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at his official residence. After Pawar left, Shinde and Fadnavis continued the meeting for some time," a source in the BJP said on June 18.

Also read: Maharashtra Politics: More than what meets the eye

BJP’s review meet

The BJP's central leadership has called a review meeting with its state leaders concerning the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is a routine exercise in the BJP to hold such review meetings with state leaders. (BJP leader) Fadnavis offered to resign some days back after the results were out. He had stated that he wished to work for the party full-time till the state assembly elections. This will also be discussed in the Delhi meeting," the source said.

Also read: BJP sounds poll bugle for Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and J&K

The party has appointed Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw as the in-charge and associate in-charge for its Maharashtra unit.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are due in October this year.

